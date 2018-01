Shire, Ultragenyx Settle Row Over 'Trade Secret' Doctor List

Law360, Boston (January 3, 2018, 10:14 PM EST) -- Two pharmaceutical companies focused on ultra-rare enzyme deficiencies have agreed to settle a dispute over their allegedly dueling access to a handful of American prescribers, attorneys for Shire Pharmaceuticals LLC and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. told a Boston federal judge on Wednesday.



The drugmakers reached the agreement to end Shire’s trade secrets claim hours before a courtroom status conference. Shire attorney Dawn Mertineit of Seyfarth Shaw LLP said finalization was expected to move swiftly and attorneys on both sides agreed to put a 60-day time limit on the...

