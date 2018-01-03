JPMorgan Claims Unaffected By Chipmaker Reorg: Judge

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 4:51 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge found Wednesday that microchip maker Global A&T Electronics Ltd.’s reorganization plan does not actually impair the rights of objector JPMorgan Chase & Co.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert D. Drain ruled that JPMorgan’s motion to stay a release provision in Global A&T’s plan was unneeded, saying that he ruled against JPMorgan’s objection to the plan last month on the assumption it required the bank to release its claims, not realizing the bank's claims against the chipmaker would pass through the reorganization unaffected....

