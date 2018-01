Dentist Can't Withhold Child Medical Docs In Fraud Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 3, 2018, 6:25 PM EST) -- A Delaware dentist will have to hand over the medical records for 14 children to the state’s justice department for an investigation into whether she allowed unqualified staff to administer nitrous oxide to the kids while they were in her chair, a state court judge ruled Tuesday.



Dentist I-Yin “Grace” Liu had been accused of endangering the welfare of children by allowing non-certified dental assistants to administer nitrous oxide — colloquially known as laughing gas — to kids in the chair, according to the decision....

