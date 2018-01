Lighting Co. Acuity Hid Negative Info, Investors Claim

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:51 PM EST) -- Lighting manufacturer Acuity Brands was hit with a securities suit in Delaware federal court Wednesday by investors who claim the company artificially inflated its stock price by repeatedly concealing information that would have reflected negatively on Acuity’s growth prospects.



The suit, which names investor Jaheer Asanhussainsyedmohid as lead plaintiff and seeks class action status for investors who purchased Acuity shares between June 29, 2016, and April 3, 2017, says investors suffered damages when Acuity’s stock fell “precipitously” after it was revealed company executives had knowingly overstated...

To view the full article, register now.