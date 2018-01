Canada Court OKs US Resident Tribe Member's Right To Hunt

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 6:49 PM EST) -- The high court of British Columbia has upheld the acquittal of a Washington state tribal member on charges stemming from an elk he killed in the province in 2010.



The Supreme Court of British Columbia on Dec. 28 backed a lower court’s dismissal of the case against Richard Desautel, a member of the Lakes Tribe of the Colville Confederated Tribes, which itself is a successor to the Sinixt people. He was charged with hunting without a license and hunting big game as a nonresident of the...

