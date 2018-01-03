Va. Bookkeeper Gets 20 Months For $3 Million Tax Fraud

Law360, Washington (January 3, 2018, 6:28 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal court on Wednesday sentenced a bookkeeper to 20 months in prison for defrauding the Internal Revenue Service of more than $3 million in employment and income taxes.



Edward R. Prestes also will pay $3 million in restitution for the scheme, according to court documents. The U.S. Justice Department had sought a minimum prison sentence of 37 months for Prestes, calling his conduct “exceedingly egregious."



“Paying dozens of workers more than $9.1 million ‘under the table’ to evade more than $3 million in employment...

