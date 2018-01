BREAKING: Trump Taps Morgan Lewis Vet To Round Out NLRB

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 6:30 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Friday selected Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP partner John Ring to fill the lone vacancy on the five-member National Labor Relations Board, moving to restore a Republican majority that was lost following the departure of board chair Phil Miscimarra in December.



If confirmed, Ring would join Republicans Marvin Kaplan and Bill Emanuel and Democrats Mark Gaston Pearce and Lauren McFerran on the panel.



“Morgan Lewis lawyers have a long history of serving in many federal agencies at the highest level and we’re...

