BioCube CEO Pleads Guilty To Pump-And-Dump Scheme

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:46 PM EST) -- The CEO of BioCube Inc., a company supposedly developing a marijuana breath tester, on Wednesday copped to conspiracy for what prosecutors say was multimillion-dollar scheme with a Philadelphia attorney and a barred broker to falsely inflate the company’s stock.



Appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven L. Tiscione in Brooklyn, Boris Rubizhevsky pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, admitting that he and Chris Messalas, a former broker barred from the industry since 2012, engaged in a scheme to manipulate the price of...

