Katten Nabs Distressed Debt Pro From Richards Kibbe
Amanda J. Segal joins Katten's New York office after more than a decade at Richards Kibbe, where she specialized in representing broker-dealers, investment funds and other financial institutions in the buying and selling of various types of distressed assets.
Those include foreign and domestic bank loans, claims against bankruptcy estates, post-reorganization equities and “other investments in...
