Katten Nabs Distressed Debt Pro From Richards Kibbe

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 9:15 PM EST) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP has hired a distressed debt pro from Richards Kibbe & Orbe LLP to head up its distressed debt and claims trading practice, the firm announced Wednesday.



Amanda J. Segal joins Katten's New York office after more than a decade at Richards Kibbe, where she specialized in representing broker-dealers, investment funds and other financial institutions in the buying and selling of various types of distressed assets.



Those include foreign and domestic bank loans, claims against bankruptcy estates, post-reorganization equities and “other investments in...

To view the full article, register now.