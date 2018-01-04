ITC Greenlights Tariffs On Chinese Tool Chests, Cabinets

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 12:48 PM EST) -- The Trump administration will move ahead with new tariffs on Chinese tool chests and cabinets following the U.S. International Trade Commission’s Wednesday decision that the illegally subsidized shipments are hampering U.S. producers.



In a 4-0 vote, the commissioners determined that the chests and cabinets, which the U.S. Department of Commerce found in November to benefit from Chinese government subsidies, had “materially injured” companies making those products within the U.S. The vote marked the last procedural hurdle to clear before the countervailing duties could take effect....

