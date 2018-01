DNA Data Co. Gets $58M From Google, Microsoft, VC Firms

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:34 PM EST) -- Genome informatics and data management company DNAnexus Inc. on Tuesday said it reaped $58 million from Microsoft Corp. and venture capital firms including an arm of Google Inc.'s parent company Alphabet Inc. in a financing round led by new investor Foresite Capital.



Venture capital firms Claremont Creek Ventures and TPG Biotech, commercial financial firm MidCap Financial LLC and genomic information company WuXi NextCODE all participated in the funding round, with Microsoft providing a strategic investment.



“We are proud of our work dedicated to improving how global...

To view the full article, register now.