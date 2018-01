Shook Hardy Brings On Ex-Sedgwick Chair

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 4:56 PM EST) -- Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP announced Wednesday that former Sedgwick LLP chairman Michael Healy has joined the firm, along with two other attorneys, in its San Francisco office, bolstering the firm’s product liability litigation, business litigation and class action teams.



The announcement comes as the San Francisco-based firm that Healy chaired for nearly three years prepares to close its doors and many of its attorneys have found new positions in law firms across the U.S. and in London.



“This group is a perfect fit for our...

To view the full article, register now.