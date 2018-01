Toy Co. Owners, IRS Settle Over $8M Legal Fee Deductions

Law360, Los Angeles (January 3, 2018, 7:01 PM EST) -- The owners of toymaker MGA Entertainment Inc. have reached a settlement with the IRS in a California federal court of claims that the company was entitled to deduct more than $8 million in legal fees related to a lawsuit against Mattel Inc. over the rights to Bratz dolls, according to a Wednesday court order.



Isaac and Angela Larian, who own roughly 80 percent of MGA, sued the IRS in March claiming they were entitled to a tax refund of some $3.5 million for the years 2004...

