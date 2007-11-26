Biggest Competition Cases Of 2017

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice went on a winning streak last year that included successful merger challenges across a range of industries, while sprawling civil litigation involving pharmaceuticals and electronics saw major developments. Here, Law360 takes a look at some of the biggest competition cases from 2017.



Health Insurance Merger Wins



The DOJ successfully blocked two proposed megamergers in the health insurance industry last year, suing in D.C. district court to stop Aetna Inc.’s $37 billion deal for Humana Inc. and Anthem Inc.’s $54 billion deal...

To view the full article, register now.