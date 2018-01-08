Expert Analysis

The New Normal For Business Immigration In 2018

By Rebecca Schechter and Courtney Noce January 8, 2018, 1:08 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 1:08 PM EST) -- Employers don’t need to read tea leaves or look into a crystal ball to know what to expect this year in terms of immigration. With the Buy American, Hire American executive order, the Trump administration gave legal force to its goal of limiting employment-based immigration to protect U.S. workers. Employers should be prepared for this “new normal” of increased scrutiny, stricter requirements and stepped-up enforcement to continue into 2018.

Buy American, Hire American (BAHA)

President Donald Trump signed the Buy American, Hire American executive order on...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular