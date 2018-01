Life Time Fitness Hit With ADA Suit Over Website Access

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:04 PM EST) -- A blind man who successfully sued supermarket chain Winn-Dixie over the accessibility of its website is now targeting Miami Marathon organizer Life Time Fitness Inc. over alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act involving its website.



Juan Carlos Gil, a legally blind Florida resident who can only access the internet through the assistance of a screen reader, said in his complaint Wednesday that he attempted to access the marathon website several times in October only to find that it lacks the accommodations necessary to allow...

