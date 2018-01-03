IRS Sues Texas Oilman For $21M In Unpaid Income Taxes

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 1:32 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service filed suit in a Texas federal court Wednesday to collect $21.5 million in back taxes from a Texas oilman and his exploration company.



The IRS’ complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas alleges that Samuel F. Tallis used Shale Exploration LLC as an “alter ego” to shelter assets from creditors. It's asking for the foreclosure and sale of property held by Tallis and the company.



Tallis is the sole owner and member of Shale, controlling its...

To view the full article, register now.