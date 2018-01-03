IRS Sues Texas Oilman For $21M In Unpaid Income Taxes

By David Hansen

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 1:32 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service filed suit in a Texas federal court Wednesday to collect $21.5 million in back taxes from a Texas oilman and his exploration company.

The IRS’ complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas alleges that Samuel F. Tallis used Shale Exploration LLC as an “alter ego” to shelter assets from creditors. It's asking for the foreclosure and sale of property held by Tallis and the company.

Tallis is the sole owner and member of Shale, controlling its...
Case Information

Case Title

United States of America v. Tallis et al


Case Number

3:18-cv-00015

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

870(Federal Tax Suits: Taxes (US Plaintiff or Defendant))

Judge

Senior Judge A. Joe Fish

Date Filed

January 3, 2018

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

