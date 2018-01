Consumer Group Suit Over Formula's 'Organic' Label Tossed

Law360, San Francisco (January 4, 2018, 3:05 PM EST) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Wednesday tossed the Organic Consumers Association's suit accusing The Hain Celestial Group Inc. of falsely claiming its Earth’s Best baby formula is "organic," finding the suit’s sole D.C. statute claim is preempted by federal law.



U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden ruled the organization’s D.C. statute false labeling claim is preempted by the federal Organic Food Production Act of 1990. If the organization were successful in its suit, the judge said the allegedly false labels would be corrected in D.C., but...

To view the full article, register now.