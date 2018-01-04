Expert Analysis

Major Illinois Insurance Coverage Decisions From 2017

By Jonathan Schwartz and Colin Willmott January 4, 2018, 1:39 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 1:39 PM EST) -- Several significant decisions in 2017 by the Illinois Appellate Court and one federal district court should prove influential in shaping Illinois coverage jurisprudence. We first discuss a trio of cases that considered foundational concepts, such as the duty to defend, burdens of proof and the prematurity doctrine. We next explore an appellate court case that creates uncertainty regarding the rules of communication between an insurer and insured. We then address a decision highlighting the importance of communication between an insured and its insurer and the corresponding...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular