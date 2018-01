Winston & Strawn Adds Ex-McDermott Tax Pro

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 6:24 PM EST) -- Months after nabbing a dozen employee benefits and expert compensation pros from McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Winston & Strawn LLP has added a tax specialist to its growing EBEC practice and reunited her with her former team.



New partner Ruth Wimer comes to Winston & Strawn’s Washington, D.C., office from McDermott’s office across town, bringing with her decades of experience applying the nation’s tax code in the employment context.



Wimer praised the breadth of her new firm’s employment practice and its commitment to employee benefits...

