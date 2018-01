Northern Calif. US Attorney Steps Down To Join Sidley

Law360, San Francisco (January 3, 2018, 9:04 PM EST) -- Brian Stretch will leave his post as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California to join Sidley Austin LLP as a partner in its white collar practice, the firm announced Wednesday, and the U.S. attorney’s office plans to appoint a interim replacement Sunday.



During his 2 1/2 years as a U.S. attorney, Stretch oversaw a swath of the Golden State stretching from Monterey County to the Oregon border and inland to counties bordering the Central Valley. He supervised an office of 130 attorneys handling a...

