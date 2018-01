Ogletree Deakins Adds 2 Shareholders In Seattle, Houston

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 4:06 PM EST) -- Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC has announced that it has expanded its presence in Seattle and Houston with the addition of two new shareholders: one from Fox Rothschild LLP and one from Alaniz Schraeder Linker Farris Mayes LLP.



The labor and employment firm announced that Larry Shapero has been welcomed to Seattle from Fox Rothschild, a week after it said on Dec. 28 that Jeff Mayes would be a new addition in Texas.



Shapero told Law360 on Monday that while he thought Fox Rothschild...

