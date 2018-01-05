Weil Picks Up Goldman Sachs Pro For Capital Markets Team

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 7:46 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP has picked up a capital markets partner from Goldman Sachs for its New York office, it announced.



Michael Hickey had been with Goldman in a number of different roles, including associate general counsel and head of the legal team that oversaw leveraged-finance matters, according to a Wednesday statement from Weil.



Weil corporate department chair Michael Aiello said that Hickey “is highly regarded within the leveraged finance market” and “has both sophisticated leveraged finance experience and deep market knowledge.”



Weil and Goldman...

