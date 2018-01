New US Atty Temps Meet Colleagues' Praise, Senate Side-Eye

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 9:46 PM EST) -- Nearly a year after President Donald Trump's inauguration, the administration has tapped four private-sector lawyers for high profile U.S. attorney jobs in New York, New Jersey and California on an interim basis, ending months of jockeying and speculation and setting the stage for their formal nominations.



With the terms for acting heads of the offices set to expire, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed interim U.S. attorneys in Manhattan, Brooklyn, New Jersey, Los Angeles and 13 other offices on Wednesday.



Sources familiar with each appointment say...

To view the full article, register now.