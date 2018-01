Ex-ConvergEx Manager Settles SEC Fraud Suit With $1M Deal

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 9:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday that the former chief of ConvergEx Group LLC's transition management business has agreed to pay nearly $1 million as part of a deal settling claims he played a leading role in a scheme that allegedly bilked clients out of millions of dollars through hidden charges on their trades.



The SEC said Khaled "Kal" Bassily consented to a final judgment entered in New York federal court last month that required him to pay disgorgement, interest and a civil penalty totaling $988,414....

