IRS Cooperator Gets 2 Years For Lying About Tax Fraudsters

Law360, Boston (January 4, 2018, 5:56 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts resident was sentenced to nearly two years in prison for misleading federal agents and falsely implicating someone when he was purportedly aiding in a tax fraud investigation, prosecutors announced Wednesday.



U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs on Wednesday ordered Erick Santiago-Then to spend 22 months in prison and pay about $10,000 in restitution for lying to the Internal Revenue Service in 2014, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a statement. The sentence mirrored a recommendation that he and prosecutors...

