FordHarrison Adds New Managing Partner And Counsel In SF

Law360, Los Angeles (January 5, 2018, 3:12 PM EST) -- Employment law firm FordHarrison LLP announced a new managing partner to head its San Francisco office along with a new counsel addition, both of whom are heading over from Villarreal Hutner PC.



Ross A. Boughton will take the role of office managing partner, and Timothy L. Reed will serve as counsel. Lyne Richardson, regional managing partner for the firm’s California offices, said in a press release on Wednesday that the firm is excited about the new additions, who have both spent the entirety of their careers...

To view the full article, register now.