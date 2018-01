Wash. Sued Over Permit Denials For Coal Export Facility

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 4:07 PM EST) -- Lighthouse Resources Inc. sued Washington state’s governor in federal court Wednesday, alleging he and other state officials have “unreasonably” denied permits the company needs to move forward with a planned coal export facility because of their policy views.



The company and several subsidiaries accuse Gov. Jay Inslee and other officials of shirking the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause and federal law by dragging their feet on and denying permits for a proposed facility at the existing Millennium Bulk Terminal in Longview, Washington, blocking the export of coal...

