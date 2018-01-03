Trump Dissolves His Commission To Investigate Voter Fraud

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 9:33 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday dissolved a controversial commission he created in an attempt to investigate his allegations of voter fraud, claiming that several states failed to turn over requested voting information.



The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity was established after then President-elect Donald Trump alleged, without evidence, in a late November 2016 tweet that he lost the popular vote only because of “the millions of people who voted illegally.”



“Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today I signed an executive...

