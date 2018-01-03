Trump Dissolves His Commission To Investigate Voter Fraud
The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity was established after then President-elect Donald Trump alleged, without evidence, in a late November 2016 tweet that he lost the popular vote only because of “the millions of people who voted illegally.”
“Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today I signed an executive...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login