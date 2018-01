NJ Senate OKs Bill Allowing Forum Selection Bylaws

Law360, Trenton (January 5, 2018, 8:38 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Senate on Friday unanimously passed legislation that would permit corporations to include in their bylaws a provision stating that federal and state courts in the Garden State are the exclusive forum for certain shareholder actions.



In a 33-0 vote, taken without any comments, the Senate approved the measure — Assembly Bill A-2162 — to allow corporate bylaws to contain a so-called “forum selection clause” and require shareholders who file cases in violation of such a clause to foot the costs of enforcing that...

