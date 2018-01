Trump's Atty Threatens Writer, Publisher With Libel Suit

Law360, San Francisco (January 4, 2018, 8:23 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s attorney threatened the author and publisher of an upcoming book with a libel suit Thursday, a day after sending Trump's ex-chief strategist Stephen Bannon a similar letter accusing him of violating an employment agreement by making defamatory comments about the president that were published in the book.



In an 11-page cease-and-desist letter addressed to Henry Holt & Co.’s publisher, Steve Rubin, and author Michael Wolff, Trump’s attorney Charles J. Harder of Harder Mirell & Abrams LLP said his firm is investigating multiple false...

