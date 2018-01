3 Things M&A Attys Need To Know About Delaware Law In 2018

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 3:52 PM EST) -- Decisions in the Delaware Chancery and Supreme Courts last year on appraisal actions and fiduciary duty lawsuits could leave lawyers feeling a bit confused after judges’ opinions differed on a case-by-case basis, but they still provide lessons attorneys can learn from in 2018 as they continue face similar issues for their corporate clients.



Here, Law360 looks at three things M&A attorneys need to know about Delaware corporate law in 2018.



There’s No ‘One Size Fits All’ When It Comes to Appraisal



Attorneys have been seeking clear...

To view the full article, register now.