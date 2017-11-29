ITC To Probe IPhones After Qualcomm Patent Complaint

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 7:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission will investigate Apple iPhone technology in response to Qualcomm's complaints last year that the tech giant was infringing the chipmaker's patents covering everything from cameras to touchscreen displays, the agency said Wednesday.



The commission voted to institute an investigation of the products, which include features to “enhance carrier aggregation functionality, power-efficient radio frequency signal reception, power-efficient processor and memory architectures, and image processing,” based on Qualcomm's allegations the importation and sale of certain Apple devices and the components they contain violated...

