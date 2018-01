Simmons Nabs Ex-CMS London Atty For New Patent Group

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 2:22 PM EST) -- Simmons & Simmons LLP will be bringing on board a former CMS London attorney who has extensive experience serving clients in the technology, telecommunications and medical devices industries for its new U.K.-based patent prosecution group, the firm has announced.



Kevin Cordina, who was with Olswang before it merged with Nabarro LLP and CMS last year, will officially join the firm at the start of May, a Simmons spokeswoman told Law360 on Wednesday.



“I am excited to be joining Simmons & Simmons' highly rated IP team to...

