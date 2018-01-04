7-Atty Sedgwick Team Makes Move To Steptoe & Johnson

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 4:50 PM EST) -- Steptoe & Johnson LLP announced on Thursday that the firm has added a group of seven attorneys in San Francisco and Chicago to its commercial litigation practice from the soon-to-be-dissolved Sedgwick LLP.



Retail partner Stephanie Sheridan, who founded and led Sedgwick’s retail practice group and was also managing partner of its San Francisco office, will take on the same leadership roles at Steptoe & Johnson, according to the announcement, which comes as multiple Sedgwick attorneys land new positions in law firms across the U.S. and in...

