Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

By Aebra Coe

Law360, Grand Rapids (January 4, 2018, 5:38 PM EST) -- Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell LLP and Eimer Stahl LLP rose to the top of this week’s legal lions list with a victory at the Third Circuit freeing their client, a subsidiary of Venezuela's national oil company, from litigation over a $1.4 billion arbitration award, while McDermott Will & Emery LLP and its co-counsel landed on the lambs list after failing to prevent a Manhattan federal jury from convicting a Turkish banker charged with helping Iran evade billions of dollars in U.S. sanctions.

Legal Lions...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular