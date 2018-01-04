Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360, Grand Rapids (January 4, 2018, 5:38 PM EST) -- Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell LLP and Eimer Stahl LLP rose to the top of this week’s legal lions list with a victory at the Third Circuit freeing their client, a subsidiary of Venezuela's national oil company, from litigation over a $1.4 billion arbitration award, while McDermott Will & Emery LLP and its co-counsel landed on the lambs list after failing to prevent a Manhattan federal jury from convicting a Turkish banker charged with helping Iran evade billions of dollars in U.S. sanctions.



Legal Lions...

