US Asks To Ax Subpoenas In $25M Anadarko Tax Refund Fight

Law360, Washington (January 4, 2018, 4:52 PM EST) -- Internal communications of IRS and Treasury attorneys are privileged and not subject to a deposition request, the U.S. argued in a motion filed Wednesday asking a federal district court to quash subpoenas of three federal attorneys noticed by Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in the company’s $25 million tax refund lawsuit.



The court also should quash testimony sought by Anadarko in a Rule 30(b)(6) deposition because it is about predecisional deliberations that led to IRS public pronouncements, the U.S. added.



“Imagine if every taxpayer that agreed with a...

To view the full article, register now.