No Coast Is Off Limits In New DOI Offshore Drilling Plan

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 3:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday floated a five-year offshore leasing plan that opens up nearly all federal waters to potential drilling, a proposal sure to encounter fierce resistance from environmentalists and coastal lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.



The DOI's draft program identifies 47 potential lease sales: 19 in the Arctic, 12 in the Gulf of Mexico, nine in the Atlantic and seven in the Pacific. Shown is the Cook Inlet in Alaska. (AP) The draft proposal of the 2019-2024 Outer Continental...

To view the full article, register now.