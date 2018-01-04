Argentina's Central Puerto Seeks To Power Up With US IPO

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 6:25 PM EST) -- Central Puerto SA, which describes itself as Argentina’s largest power generation company, filed a $100 million initial public offering late Wednesday, marking the latest of several companies with Latin American ties to pursue U.S. IPOs.



Citing data from Argentina’s wholesale power market administrator CAMMESA SA, Central Puerto said it produced 20 percent of the power generated by all Argentine private sector companies through the first nine months of 2017, more than any competitor. The company also plans to expand into renewable energy, saying its first three...

