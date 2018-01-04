Colliers International Buys Finland Real Estate Firm

Law360, Minneapolis (January 4, 2018, 1:27 PM EST) -- Colliers International Group Inc. has acquired Finland real estate management company Ovenia Group in a move that expands its footprint in the Nordic region, according to an announcement from Colliers on Thursday.



Colliers said the purchase enhances its existing asset management and property platform in the Nordics and the broader Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, and as a result of the purchase Helsinki-based Ovenia has been rebranded as Colliers International in Finland.



Ovenia generated revenue north of $50 million over the past 12 months. Colliers...

