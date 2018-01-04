Top Bankruptcy Lawyer To Open New Pachulski Stang Office

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 6:41 PM EST) -- Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP on Thursday announced that one of the founding partners of Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP will head the firm’s newest California office.

William Lobel, who was one of the founding partners of the Lobel firm in 2015, will open Pachulski's new Orange County office, Pachulski said in a release. The firm anticipates opening the office in February.

“Bill Lobel is by far the insolvency industry’s leading lawyer in Orange County,” Pachulski Stang partner Richard Pachulski said in the release. “Bill...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular