Top Bankruptcy Lawyer To Open New Pachulski Stang Office

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 6:41 PM EST) -- Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP on Thursday announced that one of the founding partners of Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP will head the firm’s newest California office.



William Lobel, who was one of the founding partners of the Lobel firm in 2015, will open Pachulski's new Orange County office, Pachulski said in a release. The firm anticipates opening the office in February.



“Bill Lobel is by far the insolvency industry’s leading lawyer in Orange County,” Pachulski Stang partner Richard Pachulski said in the release. “Bill...

