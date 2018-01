7th Circ. Forms Committee To Examine Sexual Harassment

Law360, Chicago (January 4, 2018, 7:52 PM EST) -- In the wake of Ninth Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski’s retirement following allegations of inappropriate behavior, the Seventh Circuit’s chief judge created a committee to look at how complaints of harassment brought by people employed in the circuit’s courts are handled.



In a brief announcement posted to the Seventh Circuit’s website on Dec. 29, Chief Judge Diane Wood announced she appointed the committee to examine the court’s plans for resolving employment disputes and its current procedures for filing a complaint against a judge for sexual or other...

To view the full article, register now.