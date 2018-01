Landowner Urges 10th Circ. To Revive Drill Permit Suit

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 4:47 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma landowner on Wednesday urged the Tenth Circuit to reject the federal government’s argument that the appellate court shouldn’t revive his suit claiming the Bureau of Indian Affairs granted an energy exploration company permission to drill on his land without first conducting a required environmental review.



Merrill Chance filed a reply brief in his appeal of U.S. District Judge James H. Payne's ruling finding that Chance sued the BIA and the secretary of the interior almost two decades after the statute of limitations had passed....

To view the full article, register now.