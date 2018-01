Ex-Hedge Fund Exec Ordered To Pay $4M For Securities Fraud

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 5:40 PM EST) -- A former hedge fund manager who pled guilty to bilking scores of investors by fraudulently inflating his firm's net asset value and diverting funds for personal use was ordered by a New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday to pay $4 million in restitution.



Michael J. Spak, the former CEO of Osiris Partners LLC, was ordered to pay restitution to a list of more than 70 Osiris investors in amounts ranging from $14,000 to $222,000, according to an order signed by U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez....

