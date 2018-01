Allergan Announces Reduction Of 1,000 Jobs

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- Allergan PLC will slash more than 1,000 jobs and will not fill about 400 other positions that are open due to the expected loss of exclusive rights to sell some of the drugmaker’s products, according to a Wednesday U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.



The short filing referenced a November earnings release that talked about the upcoming threat of generics being introduced and hurting the market for products in which it would no longer have exclusive rights. One of those products is dry-eye medication Restasis, which...

