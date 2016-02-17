Fed. Circ. Affirms Jury Invalidation Of Nichia LED Patents
In a 15-page nonprecedential opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed the jury’s 2015 invalidity findings on obviousness that favored Taiwanese manufacturer Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.’s challenge. The panel also upheld on Thursday the district court’s denial of Everlight’s argument that the patents were unenforceable due to inequitable conduct, agreeing that it had...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login