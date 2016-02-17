Fed. Circ. Affirms Jury Invalidation Of Nichia LED Patents

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 4:47 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed a Michigan federal jury's verdict finding two LED patents owned by Japanese-based Nichia Corp. to be invalid due to obviousness, concluding that the verdict was supported by substantial evidence.



In a 15-page nonprecedential opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed the jury’s 2015 invalidity findings on obviousness that favored Taiwanese manufacturer Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.’s challenge. The panel also upheld on Thursday the district court’s denial of Everlight’s argument that the patents were unenforceable due to inequitable conduct, agreeing that it had...

