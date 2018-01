BIA Taps CFO As Regional Director For Southern Plains

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 9:51 PM EST) -- The Bureau of Indian Affairs announced Wednesday that it has tapped its own chief financial officer to lead one of its regional offices covering two dozen tribes across Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, a week after it announced a new deputy bureau director of its Office of Justice Services.



Standing Rock Sioux Tribe member James Schock will begin his appointment as the Southern Plains Regional Office’s regional director starting Sunday, BIA Director Bryan Rice said in the announcement. The move would have Schock – a certified public...

