Aluminum Importer Can't Get Lower Duty Rate, Fed. Circ. Says

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 4:54 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday shut down an aluminum importer’s attempt to secure a lower duty rate on its shipments from China, ruling that the company brought its products in before the final court decision that lowered the rate.



At issue is the U.S. Department of Commerce’s anti-dumping rate on aluminum extrusions from China. In the initial probe, the agency posted a hefty 374.15 percent rate for all Chinese producers not individually named in the case, which included imports taken in by Capella Sales & Services...

To view the full article, register now.