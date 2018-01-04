Celgene Hits Supplier With Cancer Drug Trademark Suit

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 6:09 PM EST) -- Celgene Corp. and its subsidiary Abraxis BioScience LLC sued a medical supply company in New Jersey federal court Thursday, alleging trademark infringement and unauthorized sales of the biotechnology companies' breast cancer treatment Abraxane.

Celgene says that since June 2017, Circle of Professionals Inc., doing business as SupremeMed Medical Supply, has been unlawfully using the Abraxane trademark and selling the drug outside of its distribution channels and to patients without prescriptions for the treatment.

“Defendant's unauthorized use of the Abraxane mark and sale and distribution of Abraxane...
Case Information

Case Title

CELGENE CORPORATION et al


Case Number

2:18-cv-00108

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Trademark

Judge

Susan D. Wigenton

Date Filed

January 4, 2018

