Celgene Hits Supplier With Cancer Drug Trademark Suit
Celgene says that since June 2017, Circle of Professionals Inc., doing business as SupremeMed Medical Supply, has been unlawfully using the Abraxane trademark and selling the drug outside of its distribution channels and to patients without prescriptions for the treatment.
“Defendant's unauthorized use of the Abraxane mark and sale and distribution of Abraxane...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login