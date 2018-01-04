Norton Rose Snags Baker McKenzie M&A Atty In Houston
William D. Davis II has represented clients in the energy, life sciences, health care, and technology and innovation sectors, advising companies on U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting obligations, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and restructuring issues and venture capital financing, according to his biography on the firm's website.
In the securities realm, Davis...
