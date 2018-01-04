Norton Rose Snags Baker McKenzie M&A Atty In Houston

Law360, Houston (January 4, 2018, 6:16 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright announced Thursday it has bolstered its Houston office with the hiring of a Baker McKenzie partner who practices in the areas of corporate, mergers and acquisitions and securities law.



William D. Davis II has represented clients in the energy, life sciences, health care, and technology and innovation sectors, advising companies on U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting obligations, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and restructuring issues and venture capital financing, according to his biography on the firm's website.



In the securities realm, Davis...

To view the full article, register now.